...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford
Counties. In Indiana, Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton
Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Scattered power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest gales to 45 kt with a few storm force gusts
possible and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet
possible.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man arrested in late January and released on bond, regarding charges associated with criminal damage to government property for allegedly spray painting graffiti, has found himself in trouble with the law again.
This time the charges revolve around biting a police officer and violating an order of protection.
Levi Z. Cordova, 31, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on Feb. 3 for the charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
According to a Kankakee police report, officers located Cordova at a home in the 1300 block of South Kensington Avenue. They were there to arrest Cordova on a Bradley police charge of violating an order of protection.
According to police, Cordova resisted being taken into custody.
As officers were escorting Cordova to the squad vehicle, he turned and bit the right forearm of one of the officers, police said.
Cordova resisted being placed into the squad vehicle and kicked one of the officers attempting to place him in the vehicle.
A Kankakee County judge set Cordova’s bond at $100,000.
Cordova was out of jail on a $25,000 recognizance bond regarding Kankakee police charges of criminal damage to government property and criminal defacement of property. He was arrested on Jan. 26.
Kankakee police said at the time of the late January arrest, Cordova was suspected to have been involved in several incidents of spray painting graffiti on numerous area properties.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.