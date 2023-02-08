KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man arrested in late January and released on bond, regarding charges associated with criminal damage to government property for allegedly spray painting graffiti, has found himself in trouble with the law again.

This time the charges revolve around biting a police officer and violating an order of protection.

Levi Z. Cordova, 31, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police on Feb. 3 for the charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you