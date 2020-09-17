KANKAKEE — A 21-year-old man from Kankakee was arrested Tuesday in connection in the recent death of Marquise J. Smith, of Kankakee.
According to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman, the suspect was taken into custody while officers were investigating a report of shots fired at about 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of South Wildwood Avenue. Officers found shell casings and damage to a parked vehicle.
Police are not releasing the name of the suspect as Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said his office is still reviewing reports.
The suspect is accused of shooting the 26-year-old Smith in the upper body on Sunday. Smith later died at Loyola University Medical Center in Cook County.
Witnesses said that a man walked up to the area where Smith was standing in front of his residence in the 1300 block of East Maple Street and shot him. The suspect ran from the area.
This is the sixth homicide in Kankakee County this year.
Five of those have occurred in the city of Kankakee, including a murder-suicide.
In August, Kankakee County State’s Attorney office charged two men in the homicides of Albert Zaragoza, 66, and Elliott Sheppard, 41, both of Kankakee. They were both found dead in an apartment building in the 400 block of West Bourbonnais Street.
Aaron J. Thomas, 32, of Kankakee, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and concealment of a homicide.
Joseph Jaworowski, 35, of Kankakee, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and concealment of a homicide.
Kankakee police are still searching for a suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting death of Roger E. Jackson, 30, of Kankakee.
Jackson was found on the front porch of a home in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue. He was dead upon officers’ arrival.
Kosman said at the time that preliminary investigation indicated Jackson was the intended target and was not struck by random gunfire.
Earlier this month, Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested a juvenile in the homicide of Ryan Singler, 44, of Essex. Singler was found dead Sept. 6 in his residence on 17000W Road in Essex Township.
Rowe said he is reviewing reports before deciding how to proceed since the suspect is a juvenile.
