KANKAKEE — Mariah Trost, of Kankakee, was arrested Wednesday by Kankakee police, who charged her with four counts of felony aggravated battery in a March 26 stabbing that sent two people to a local hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old Trost was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue and West Court Street. She was wanted on an outstanding warrant, police say. On Friday, a judge set Trost’s bond at $10,000.

Trost is accused of stabbing a 20-year-old woman multiple times during a confrontation in a bar in the 600 block of North Schuyler Avenue about 11:45 p.m. March 26.

The victim sustained serious stab wounds, according to police.

According to a prosecutor, Trost and the victim got into a physical confrontation. Trost told investigators she used the knife to defend herself.

A security person from the bar was cut while breaking up the fight and was treated for his injuries.

