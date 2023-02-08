Courts

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Jon Moore, 19, of Kankakee, on Feb. 2 on the charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Moore is accused of stabbing two women on Jan. 24, according to a police report. The Daily Journal previously incorrectly reported this incident involved two men.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you