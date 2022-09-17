KANKAKEE — Taneka R. McCoy, of St. Anne, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the February 2021 death of Daryl T. Spears.
Spears, 29, of Kankakee, was found shot in an alley on the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue, Feb. 21, 2021. Spears was transported to a Kankakee hospital, but died from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said at the time.
The 39-year-old McCoy was arrested Wednesday by Kankakee police on a warrant charging her of first-degree murder. The Kankakee County judge that issued the warrant set the bond at $2 million.
While McCoy has been charged with murder, she did not shoot Spears, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.
McCoy is charged under the accountability portion of the state law. It means the individual assisted/enabled the shooter in the commission of the offense, Rowe said.
Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said detectives, led by Sgt. Kris Lombardi — with the assistance of the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Kankakee County Probation Office and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office — worked on this case for more than 18 months prior to charges being filed.
“These agencies and our detectives never gave up trying to solve this case and their consistent efforts made all the difference,” Passwater said.
It marked the third time this week Kankakee police made an arrest in an open homicide case.
On Wednesday, John Magee Jr., 55, of Kankakee, was arrested and charged with the Nov. 14, 2014 shooting death of DeArrion Harris, of Kankakee.
On Tuesday, Kankakee Police arrested Anycco M. Rivers, 24, of Kankakee, on a warrant charging him with the shooting death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, July 6, 2021.
Rowe is asking any individuals with information about these cases or any other homicides to come forward.
“Over the past week the city of Kankakee Police Department has brought a number of homicide investigations to a close,” Rowe said.
“These cases were solved thanks to the cooperation of civilian witnesses, police officers and detectives who never stopped trying to bring these offenders to justice. When the community steps forward, we are able to remove violent individuals from our streets.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.