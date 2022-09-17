KANKAKEE — Taneka R. McCoy, of St. Anne, was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the February 2021 death of Daryl T. Spears.

Spears, 29, of Kankakee, was found shot in an alley on the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue, Feb. 21, 2021. Spears was transported to a Kankakee hospital, but died from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police said at the time.

The 39-year-old McCoy was arrested Wednesday by Kankakee police on a warrant charging her of first-degree murder. The Kankakee County judge that issued the warrant set the bond at $2 million.

