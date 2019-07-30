KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are searching for Andre T. Lee in connection with the shooting and death of Terrell Love last week.
Police Chief Frank Kosman said a bench warrant charging Lee with murder was issued last week. Bond was set at $1 million.
Online Kankakee County Court records showed the warrant was issued Friday.
"We are actively looking for him," Kosman told the Daily Journal on Tuesday morning. "We continue the investigation."
The 20-year-old Lee is currently on parole for possession of stolen weapons, according to Illinois Department of Corrections online records. Lee was released last December after he served two years.
According to Kankakee County records, Lee was sentenced to four years, but state sentencing guidelines for the offense give a prisoner credit for each day served. He also received credit for time served in the Kankakee County jail pending the outcome of the case. Lee was arrested in November 2017.
At the time Lee pleaded guilty, the state's attorney's office dropped an armed robbery charge against him. Court records indicated that incident occurred in April 2017.
On July 24, the 27-year-old Love, of Pembroke Township, was shot multiple times in the torso.
An officer in the 300 block of North Evergreen Street heard shots fired at 6 p.m. Love was found on the ground in that block.
Love was pronounced dead at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said the preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. A final cause of death awaits toxicology results.
Officers investigated another report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Evergreen at 8:15 p.m. on July 24. Shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm were recovered.
Another man was critically injured when he was shot outside his trailer in Pembroke Township on July 24.
He was discovered when Kankakee County Sheriff's police and firefighters arrived on scene of a report of shots fired and a trailer on fire.
They heard a man calling out that he had been shot and needed help. He was in a nearby wooded area. A deputy applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.
Chief Deputy Ken McCabe said it appears the victim was not the intended target. Investigators learned from people interviewed that the previous resident of the trailer was probably who the suspect or suspects sought when they opened fire.
On July 26, Kankakee police investigated two reports of shots fired.
At 2:27 a.m., a house was hit by gunfire in the 700 block of South Gordon Avenue. An accelerant was tossed and caught the home on fire. There were no injuries, according to the Kankakee Fire Department. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.
At 2:31 a.m., there was a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A vehicle was struck by gun fire. No shell casings were recovered.
