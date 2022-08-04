West Merchant deaths (copy)

KANKAKEE — The investigation continues into Sunday’s shooting of a 28-year-old man in the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.

Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said several witnesses have been interviewed and other people have assisted detectives.

Police still have not interviewed the victim who remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

