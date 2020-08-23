KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating four shootings that occurred Saturday and early Sunday morning.
At 3:40 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of South Gordon Avenue on the city's southeast side.
Upon arrival, numerous people were fleeing the area. Officers found shell casings in the intersection of Gordon and Patrick avenues.
Two subjects, who had suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds, were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
The unknown offenders were reportedly shooting from a silver car and a silver truck before fleeing the area.
• At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 400 block of South Rosewood Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, they found a subject who had been shot in a leg reportedly from a passing vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was reportedly a red Kia Soul, which was last seen traveling east on Bourbonnais Street from Rosewood.
• At about 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight in the 400 block of East Oak Street. Upon arrival, one of the involved persons ran. Officers pursued and took the 30-year-old male into custody.
Officers located a loaded handgun along the path the offender ran.
The suspect was charged with weapons offenses including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
• At about 3:30 a.m Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 1100 block of North Chicago Avenue. Officers found spent shell casings on the street but no damage nor persons involved.
