Editor's note: This story has been changed to correct the license plate number of the victim's missing truck.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of Albert Zaragoza, of Kankakee.
Police Chief Frank Kosman said the 66-year-old Zaragoza was found dead in an apartment in the 400 block of West Bourbonnais Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A person with the apartment building’s management located Zaragoza's body in the residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that Zaragoza had suffered wounds consistent with him being involved in a struggle, according to police.
Kosman said Zaragoza was last seen on Saturday. Zaragoza has lived in Kankakee County since 2009, Kosman said.
Police are searching for Zaragoza's silver Ford F-150 pickup truck bearing Illinois license plate TRUCKR, which was not found parked at the building.
Anyone with information should contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3321.
His death marks the third homicide in the city this year. There were four in 2019, according to police statistics.
It's the second homicide this month. On Aug. 6, Roger E. Jackson, 30, of Kankakee, was found shot multiple times on the front porch of a house in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue in Kankakee.
A preliminary investigation by police indicated Jackson was the intended target and was not struck by random gunfire.
Kosman said police continue investigating.
