...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage,
Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will. In
northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter.
* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates are expected this
evening, with additional thunderstorms lingering across much
of the watch area into Sunday morning. The high rainfall
rates over saturated soils will lead to localized street
flooding, runoff into already elevated streams, creeks and
rivers, and renewed inundation of low-lying areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.
&&
