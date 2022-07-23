Cops

KANKAKEE — Maurice M. Wilson, 15, of Kankakee, was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Kankakee, Kankakee Police said in a news release.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:03 a.m. when officers responded to the 100 block of West Court Street in reference to multiple shots fired, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers located Wilson lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, just north of West Court Street, police said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you