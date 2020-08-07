KANKAKEE — Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old man that occurred Thursday night.
A preliminary police report indicated Roger E. Jackson, of Kankakee, was shot multiple times, Coroner Bob Gessner said. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for today, Gessner said.
Police said they responded at 10:30 p.m. to a call in the 300 block of South Rosewood Avenue where they found Jackson on the front porch of a house. He was dead upon officers’ arrival. Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said Friday that preliminary investigation indicates Jackson was the intended target and was not struck by random gunfire.
His body was found near a chair, but it’s unclear at this time if he was standing or sitting at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 815-933-3321.
This is the second homicide in Kankakee County this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!