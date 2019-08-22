KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating five armed robberies where cash was taken.
According to Police Chief Frank Kosman, the victims told investigators they were approached by two or three males in their teens. The teens fled after the victims gave them cash.
Three of the incidents occurred Aug. 16: at 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Wall Street; at 8:23 p.m. in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue; and 8:31 p.m. at North Entrance Avenue and West Locust Street.
On Aug. 18, a victim was robbed at 3 a.m. in the 500 block of North Union Avenue. The other robbery occurred at 3:54 a.m. in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue.
The victim of the North Washington Avenue robbery told the Daily Journal he was approached by one person who asked to use his phone. Two more men appeared and one showed a firearm. The victim said they took his phone, cash and a pack of cigarettes.
The victim said he believed the subjects to be 19 or 20 years old or possibly younger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!