KANKAKEE — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings this weekend in Kankakee.
At 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of East Maple Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Witnesses told officers that a man walked up to the area where the victim was standing in front of his residence and shot him before running from the scene.
On Saturday at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South Elm Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police say the victim was uncooperative and there is no vehicle or offender information at this time.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of South Evergreen Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were told that a man had been struck in the lower body by gunfire from a passing black SUV.
The victim, who was getting out of a vehicle when he was struck, had been driven to a local hospital for treatment.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said all three cases remain under investigation and there is nothing definitive that relates the shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
