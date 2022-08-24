Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Two men were shot in separate incidents Tuesday night that Kankakee police investigators believe are related.
Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Kankakee police said.
The first shooting occurred at 10:16 p.m. Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue, police said.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, told officers he was shot at by people in a vehicle that had driven past him several times. He was treated at a local hospital, police said.
At 11:39 p.m., officers were in the area of East Spruce Street and Webster Circle East and saw two people shoot at a vehicle that was being driven on East Spruce Street, police said.
After the shooting, the two people were seen entering a residence in the 500 block of Webster Circle East, police said.
Officers secured the residence, according to police.
A short time later, officers located a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported and treated at a local hospital, police said.
The Kankakee Emergency Response Team responded to the house due to the nature of the incident. They assisted with a search of the residence, police said.
During a search, five handguns and one rifle were found, police said.
Demetrius D. Bostic, 19, was found hiding in the home’s crawlspace, according to police. He was arrested on a Kankakee County warrant, police said.
According to police, the 11 occupants of the residence were detained and interviewed by investigators.
The investigation continues into the shootings.
Reporter
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
