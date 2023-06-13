Cops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated three shots fired incidents that occurred Saturday and Sunday.

The first occurred at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Meadowview Avenue, according to a police report.

An officer patrolling in the area reported he heard gunshots fired in his location. A white vehicle sped past the officer fleeing the area, the report said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you