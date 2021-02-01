Kankakee police investigate Sunday shooting

Cops

KANKAKEE— Kankakee police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that sent one person to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said at 5:20 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of North Myrtle Avenue to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system, which triangulates gun fire throughout the city.

Officers were then called to a residence in the 200 block of North Hobbie for a male with a gunshot wound. He was transported for treatment.

It marked the fifth shooting in Kankakee since Jan. 16.

Another incident

At about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an alert of shots fired in the 900 block of Oak Street.

Officers say they located a 25-year-old man who ran from them. After he was taken into custody, police say they located a handgun on the ground in the area where he was first spotted.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s incident is requested to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

