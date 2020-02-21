Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police responded to a crash scene on Wednesday to discover the driver had been stabbed.
At about 9:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of West Station and Wall streets. The 21-year-old driver of one of the vehicles involved told officers he was driving himself to the hospital for a stab wound to his torso, Chief Frank Kosman said. The victim said an acquaintance stabbed him.
The victim could not provide a specific location where the incident occurred. He was transported to Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
