KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired Saturday night.
According to reports, officers responded to an alert by the department’s ShotSpotter system at about 11:34 p.m. of shots fired in the 1300 block of Maple Street. The system triangulates the location of where shots originate.
Upon arrival, officers located shell casings on the ground in the rear of a residence. No damage nor persons involved were located.
Anyone with information is requested to call police at 815-933-0405 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.
