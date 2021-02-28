Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired Saturday night.

According to reports, officers responded to an alert by the department’s ShotSpotter system at about 11:34 p.m. of shots fired in the 1300 block of Maple Street. The system triangulates the location of where shots originate.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings on the ground in the rear of a residence. No damage nor persons involved were located.

Anyone with information is requested to call police at 815-933-0405 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.