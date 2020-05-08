KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue to investigate a shots-fired incident that occurred in the 400 block of South Osborn Avenue about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
No one was injured but a vehicle officers found in the front yard of a home was hit twice.
While officers were on scene, two men returned to the vehicle and said they were parked on the street in the vehicle when passengers in a passing vehicle shot at them.
They attempted to drive away through the front yard of the home but the vehicle became stuck on landscaping forcing the men to run from the scene on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!