KANKAKEE — A shooting sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Monday.
According to Kankakee policy, officers were dispatched at approximately 11:22 p.m. to Amita St. Mary’s Hospital in reference to two gunshot victims.
The victims said they did not know who the suspect shooter could be or provide other details.
Officers searched the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue for a possible shooting scene but were unable to find any evidence.
July 5 shooting
A teenage boy suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder while he was sitting on the front porch of his residence in the 400 block of South Lincoln watching fireworks.
According to a report, officers were called to a local hospital in regards a shooting victim at approximately 12:30 a.m.
An unknown subject walked in front of the home and shot the victim.
Investigators were unable to locate any evidence at the scene.
