KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Cedar Street, located on the north side of Kankakee.
A 29-year-old male was shot and suffered what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
According to Kosman, three subjects were getting into a car behind the parking lot where one of them lived. As they were sitting in the car, two unknown subjects exited a gray SUV and opened fire on the vehicle. The shooters then fled in the SUV.
Anyone with info is asked to contact the department at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.
