KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Thursday morning.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said officers responded to a report of a man down in the 100 block of Hunter Avenue at 4:30 a.m.
Officers found an unconscious man about 45 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
Kosman could not say where the man was shot because the investigation is ongoing.
