KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old male that occurred at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the backyard of the 500 block of North Adams Street.
Upon arrival, officers found that an unknown person had shot the victim from the 500 block of North Entrance Avenue where shell casings were found. The shooter is suspected of leaving the scene in a silver car.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The case is under investigation.
The incident marks the second shooting in as many days in Kankakee.
On Thursday, a 56-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound during an argument with another male on the 300 block of North Chicago Avenue. The suspect left in a blue car.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information in either case should contact police at 815-933-3321.
