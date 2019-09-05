KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating seven reports of shots fired, including three where people were injured, that occurred between Aug. 30 and Tuesday.
The first report came at 5:09 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 600 block of South Nelson Avenue. A home was hit by gunfire.
At 1:43 a.m. Aug. 31, a man and woman, both 25 years old, were shot while they were on a porch in the 600 block of South Poplar Avenue. Both victims sustained nonlife-threatening injuries to their lower bodies. The offender or offenders fired on the couple from the other side of the street.
Several shell casings were found by a person in the 300 block of Bourbonnais Street at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31. The person reported hearing shots fired the previous night. There was no damage located, according to Kankakee Chief Frank Kosman.
On Sept. 1 at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at a house in the 300 block of Fairmont Avenue. A 32-year-old woman inside the house was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury to the lower body.
Also on Sept. 1, at 6:01 p.m., a house was hit by gun fire in the 700 block of South Park Avenue.
Officers were called to Riverside medical Center at 11 p.m. for a subject being treated for a gunshot wound to an arm. He told them he was arguing with a person he knew on the 700 block of Webster Avenue when the person shot him.
On Sept. 3, officers were called to the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue for a report of shots fired. Several shell casings were found. There was no damage found of suspects located.
