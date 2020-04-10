KANKAKEE — Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired at 9:41 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Locust Street.
Officers were told that a subject exited a small dark SUV and fired a handgun into the air. Officers stopped a vehicle matching the suspect's vehicle on North Fifth Avenue.
No injuries or damage were reported. No arrests have been made at this time. The case remains under investigation.
