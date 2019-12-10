KANKAKEE — Kankakee police recovered several spent shell casings in the 500 block of South Rosewood Avenue on Sunday.
According to police, officers were called to the 400 and 500 blocks of South Rosewood at 1:16 a.m. for a report of gunshots heard in the area.
No offenders, victims, nor damage was located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 815-933-3321.
— Daily Journal staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!