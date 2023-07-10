Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — A person is expected to recover after being shot three times on Friday night in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, Kankakee police said.

In a Facebook post, Kankakee police said at approximately 10:05 p.m. they responded to shots fired.

Officers recovered 14 shell casings but no victims in the vicinity of the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, the Facebook post said.

Recommended for you