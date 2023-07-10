top story Kankakee police investigate Friday shooting Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — A person is expected to recover after being shot three times on Friday night in the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, Kankakee police said.In a Facebook post, Kankakee police said at approximately 10:05 p.m. they responded to shots fired.Officers recovered 14 shell casings but no victims in the vicinity of the 400 block of North Evergreen Avenue, the Facebook post said.A short time later, police were notified that a victim was brought to a Kankakee hospital.Detectives continue to investigate this case and ask anyone with information to call 815-933-0426. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you