Technology helps police

The ShotSpotter system, which helps pinpoint where shots are fired, went live in November via a $48,000 grant from the company.

City officials say they are using the system to cut down on armed violence in the city. The system decreases the time it takes for officers to respond to the area where the shots were fired.

Officers are able to respond to a shots fired scene within 3 to 4 minutes, according to officials. Prior to the system, responding time was between 7 and 8 minutes.