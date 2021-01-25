KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting that sent one man to a local hospital.
According to police, officers responded at 1 a.m. to the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue to an alert from the city's ShotSpotter system, which triangulates gun firing throughout the city.
The shooting victim was located inside of a parked car. A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was shot by another individual inside the vehicle, police said.
A suspect has been taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.
It is the fourth shooting in Kankakee since Jan. 16 that has resulted in injuries.
