KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of Terrell Love, of Pembroke Township, on Wednesday.
According to police, an officer in the 300 block of North Evergreen Street heard shots fired at approximately 6 p.m.
Officers found the 27-year-old Love on the ground in that block. He was transported to Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Love was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:18 p.m. Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. An autopsy was scheduled for this morning.
Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman would not say if the weapon used to kill Love was a semi-automatic or revolver.
Kosman told the Daily Journal today they have some persons of interest as investigators continue to canvass the area and interview people.
In regards to a person being shot Wednesday night in Pembroke, Kosman said they are checking to see if it could be related to their shooting.
Kankakee County Sheriff's Office has been contacted about the Pembroke incident.
Kosman confirmed there was another report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Evergeen at 8:15 p.m. Shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm were recovered.
Investigators are also looking at a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of North Entrance Avenue near West Locust Street on July 16, in which a man in his late 20s was shot, could be related to the Love shooting. The victim in the July 16 incident did not cooperate with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kankakee police (815-933-0426) or Crime Stoppers (815-932-7463). Callers can remain anonymous.
