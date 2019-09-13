By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue to investigate an incident where a man had his van stolen at gunpoint on Sept. 7.
According to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman, the driver of the van reported that at about 8:30 p.m. he was stopped at a red light on West Court Street and Fourth Avenue. A man approached him and asked for a ride to the Kankakee Depot.
When they arrived there, the suspect displayed a handgun, ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and drove off.
The van was found parked and unoccupied in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue in Chicago on Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!