KANKAKEE — For the second time this week, Kankakee police are investigating a stabbing of a woman.
According to police, officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Thursday to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had been driven there for treatment.
The 24-year-old victim said she had been in a fight with a female acquaintance in the 200 block of North Cottage Avenue when she was stabbed. The victim said she had an altercation with the same woman a couple of weeks ago.
On Tuesday, a 30-year-old woman was stabbed by another woman during an altercation in a parking lot in the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury at a local hospital. A suspect was arrested on Thursday and is expected in custody court on Saturday.
