KANKAKEE — Kankakee police said they investigated two shots fired reports that occurred in the same block on Tuesday.
According to police, officers were called to the 1400 block of East River Street at 12:30 p.m. and again at 5 p.m.
Officers found damage to a residence in the first call.
After the second report, officers are checking the area for a red Dodge Avenger from which the gunshots were believed to be fired. The vehicle was last seen eastbound on River Street.
