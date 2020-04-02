KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Thursday that sent a man to a Kankakee hospital.
According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of North Chicago Avenue for a report of a shooting. They found a conscious 56-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
Officers were told that the victim was arguing with another male who shot him. The suspect left in a blue car.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact police at 815-933-3321.
