Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue investigating a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man Feb. 5, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater said.

According to police, officers responded at 4:53 p.m. to the 500 block of North Ninth Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

The victim was located and transported to a local hospital by the Kankakee Fire Department, police said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

