KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman early this morning.
Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender identified the deceased as Jose Andrade, 44, and Sulema Munoz, 42, both of Kankakee.
Andrade and Munoz were pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m. in the 300 block South Washington Avenue, Cavender said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates it was a domestic incident resulting in a murder/suicide,” Kankakee County Police Chief Frank Kosman told the Daily Journal this morning.
Autopsies are set for today and more information will be available once that is completed, Cavender said.
This story will be updated when further details become available.
