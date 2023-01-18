Cops & Courts

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Coleman H. Davis Jr., 44, of Kankakee, on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery to a nurse and resisting a peace officer Monday.

According to police, at 11:49 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of West Jeffery Street for keeping the peace. Davis called police because there was a verbal altercation with his significant other while he was moving his items out of an apartment, police said.

Davis and the woman continued to argue.

