By Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested three juveniles and charged them with burglary of a gas station in the 1000 block of West Jeffery Street at 6:15 a.m. March 12.
Based on security camera video, three juveniles entered through an unsecured back door at about 1 a.m. They took merchandise and attempted to open the cash register before leaving through the same door.
Officers were able to identify the individuals from the video. The three juveniles — 17, 16 and 14 years of age — were located at a residence and taken into custody pending a juvenile court hearing.
