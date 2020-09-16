KANKAKEE — Kankakee police have arrested a man on charges related to a September 2019 gang-related shootout on a Kankakee street where a school bus was stopping to drop off Kankakee School District students.
Ruben Carmona, 19, Kankakee, was indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury last year and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in the incident that occurred Sept. 16, 2019. His bond was set at $500,000 by the judge who issued the warrant back in December 2019.
Kankakee attorney Eric Davis is representing Carmona.
On Monday, officers found Carmona in a house in the 400 block of South Lincoln as they were searching for a suspect who had fled about 5 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
Officers had to wait until a judge issued a search warrant before entering.
That suspect, a juvenile, had displayed a handgun to officers. An officer pursuing him saw the suspect enter the house. A handgun was also located along the path the subject ran. The juvenile was taken into custody.
Gang-related shooting
Carmona is the second person arrested and charged in the shootout that occurred in the 400 block of South Lincoln in September 2019.
Court records show he is a member of the Latin Kings.
Thomas A. Rebmann Jr., of unincorporated Chebanse, was arrested on July 9, 2020. He was indicted in October 2019 by a Kankakee County grand jury.
Rebmann is a member of the Harrison Street Gents gang, according to court records.
Rebmann was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for the shooting, which occurred at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 16, 2019.
An Illinois Central school bus carrying Kankakee school district students was caught in the shooting. No one was injured on the bus.
On the day of the shooting, one of the houses where shell casings were recovered was 456 S. Lincoln Ave. The owner of the home, Irene Guzman, is being sued by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe on an accusation of maintaining a gang nuisance house.
If a judge rules in favor of Rowe, all occupants will be removed and the house will be boarded up for at least one year. Before it is deemed inhabitable again, the owner of the home must comply with city code.
A second civil lawsuit filed by the county is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order to have the inhabitants vacate and the city be allowed to board the residence up while legal action continues.
“I am doing everything within the law to abate the nuisance, so I want to have all options available to us at the hearing,” Rowe said in November 2019.
The next court date for Guzman is on Sept. 24. According to court records, Davis is also representing Guzman.
