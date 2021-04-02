KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

The victim's injuries were not believed to be life threatening, Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said.

According to Kosman, at about 6 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of West Court Street and South Washington Avenue.

Video posted on Facebook showed police around a vehicle at a nearby car wash. There was yellow crime scene tape blocking off the area.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody after a short pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole at North Fifth Avenue and Park Street.

Kosman said a passenger in the vehicle was released.

Police say a gun was thrown from the car but was recovered.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

