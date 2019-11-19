KANKAKEE — A check of a suspicious vehicle by Kankakee police led to two juveniles being arrested on Monday.According to police, at about 5:30 p.m. five juveniles were inside a 2013 white Ford Focus parked in an alley in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue.
A loaded handgun with a large-capacity magazine was found in the vehicle.
One juvenile was arrested on a weapons charge and another juvenile, who is on home detention, was arrested on an unrelated charge.
Anyone with information related to the vehicle is asked to call police at 815-933-3321.
