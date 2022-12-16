Cops

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers responded at about 10:43 p.m. to the 1200 block of East Oak Street for a report of an armed robbery and vehicle hijacking.

The victim said she was approached by a male, who produced a handgun and demanded her vehicle. He fled in the vehicle, the police report said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

