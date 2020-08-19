Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested three people following a stabbing that occurred at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Walnut Street.
An officer found two women standing outside a residence with stab wounds and another woman holding a knife, police said.
Kankakee police say the woman holding the knife was Scotayvia J. Mobley, 23, of Kankakee. She was arrested on charges that accuse her of stabbing the other two women.
After being treated and released at a local hospital, the other two women, Aleatrice E. Jefferson, 23, and Alexia L. Williams, 22, both also from Kankakee, were arrested and charged with mob action and battery as police say they attacked Mobley.
Police say the confrontation started when Jefferson and Williams went to Mobley’s residence to pick up Mobley’s ex-boyfriend’s personal belongings.
