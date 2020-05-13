KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested a man and woman after stopping two vehicles suspected of being involved in a possible shots-fired incident on Sunday east of Kankakee.
Quaysean Isom, 18, of Pembroke Township, and Keasia Jones, 18, of Kankakee, were each charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set bond for each at $25,000.
Police said that at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, they were advised of a call about possible gunfire in Kankakee County Sheriff’s police jurisdiction east of Kankakee.
Kankakee officers began monitoring westbound traffic on Illinois Route 17, the city’s eastern limits. While doing so, officers stopped two vehicles in the 1900 block of East Court Street that were suspected of being involved in the incident.
There were three subjects in a 2016 Buick LaCrosse and two in a 2004 Chevy Impala.
A 9-mm pistol was found in the backseat area of the Buick, of which Isom was a backseat passenger, according to police reports.
The driver of the Impala, Jones, was found to have a 9-mm pistol on her when she was searched, according to police. The pistol was reported stolen in Arkansas.
