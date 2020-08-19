Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify only two people were arrested by police. A third person was taken into custody but was later released.
KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested two people following a stabbing that occurred at about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Walnut Street.
An officer found two women standing outside a residence with stab wounds and another woman holding a knife, police said.
Kankakee police say the woman holding the knife was taken into custody but later released pending further investigation.
After being treated and released at a local hospital, the other two women, Aleatrice E. Jefferson, 23, and Alexia L. Williams, 22, both from Kankakee, were arrested and charged with mob action and battery as police say they attacked the other woman.
Police say the confrontation started when Jefferson and Williams went to the victim's residence to pick up the personal belongings of the victim's ex-boyfriend.
