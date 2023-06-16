Cops

KANKAKEE — Two adult women and three juvenile females were arrested by Kankakee police following a fight involving several people Wednesday.

A Kankakee police officer was dispatched to the intersection of South Wildwood Avenue and East Merchant Street at 12:19 p.m., according to a police report.

Shortly thereafter, KanComm dispatch notified officers of shots fired in the area.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

