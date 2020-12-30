KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested Devante D. Bender, 26, of Sun River Terrace, following a report of shots fired at 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
Bender was charged with a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property and aggravated fleeing. A judge set his bond at $75,000.
According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of East Chestnut Street after an alert from the department’s new ShotSpotter alert system.
The system pinpoints the location of where shots are fired. It went operational in November.
Officers spotted a SUV leaving the area and attempted to stop it. They pursued it to the 200 block of North Greenwood Avenue where it crashed.
Bender ran from the scene, but was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.
Officers found a 9 mm handgun in an adjacent yard following the pursuit.
They recovered 9 mm shell casings on the street in the 800 block of East Chestnut.
