Cops

BRADLEY — Bradley police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s office are investigating the death of Jess Hackney, of Kankakee.

The 46-year-old Hackney was pronounced dead at 12:42 a.m. today at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Hackney died of multiple gunshot wounds, Gessner said. An autopsy is set for today.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Broadway Street in Bradley, according to Gessner.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department’s online custody list, a person was booked into the jail and charged with murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The Daily Journal has left a message with Bradley police for further information.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Tags

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.