Daily Journal staff report
URBANA — Hipolito Bello, of Kankakee, was sentenced to 2 years, 4 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in U.S. District Court on Monday.
Bello, 26, was arrested in Kankakee by the Kankakee ATF Task Force and Kankakee police Gang Enforcement Tactical Unit on June 4, 2019, after being indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2019.
After he is released from prison, Bello will be on parole for two years.
Bello has a prior felony conviction in 2012 for aggravated discharge of a firearm and a 2010 felony theft.
The case was the result of ongoing investigations related to gun violence in the Kankakee area by the task force formerly known as Kankakee Project Safe Neighborhoods.
The task force includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.
