URBANA — Andre L. Williams, of Kankakee, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Monday for his role in the July 2016 armed robbery of a Sprint store in Champaign.
Williams, 31, pleaded guilty in May 2019 in U.S. District Court.
In addition to the prison sentence, Williams was ordered to pay restitution of $32,021 to the Champaign Sprint store. Williams must pay $42,129 to a Sprint store in Coldwater, Mich., which he robbed Aug. 27, 2016.
Williams and four other men robbed the Sprint store located on North Prospect in Champaign on July 28, 2016. Williams admitted that he recruited two men, Thomas James and Andre Nunn, to commit the armed robbery.
During the robbery, two customers and two employees were held at gunpoint and their wrists and ankles were bound with zip-ties. Williams admitted that he gave instructions and explained how to use the zip ties.
Williams received the majority of the proceeds of the robbery, approximately $10,000, and gave the others involved less than $2,000. The 52 cell phones stolen from the store were transferred to Williams’ vehicle and taken to a location outside of Chicago to be sold to another person.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elly Peirson and Ryan Finlen. The charges were investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Champaign Police Department, the Kankakee Police Department and Illinois State Police.
