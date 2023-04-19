URBANA — A Kankakee man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in a carjacking in March 2022 in Bourbonnais.
Anycco M. Rivers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Urbana Monday by U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce to 7.25 years for the carjacking and 10 years for discharging a firearm during the incident, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Rivers faced up to 15 years in prison for carjacking. He faced 10-years-to-life imprisonment for discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release said.
Bruce also imposed concurrent terms of supervised release — three years for the carjacking and five years for the firearm discharge. Additionally, Bruce ordered Rivers to pay restitution to the victim of his crime following his release from prison, the release said.
Rivers and Ladonta A. Tucker, 30, of Sun River Terrace, were convicted earlier this year during a jury trial, the release said.
Tucker is set to be sentenced on June 12.
During the four-day trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing that Rivers and Tucker stole a vehicle at gunpoint and that Rivers discharged a firearm at bystanders as the men fled the scene, according to the release.
The stolen vehicle was located driving south on U.S. Route 45/52. Police said sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from multiple other police agencies, were attempting to stop the vehicle when it crashed into a sheriff’s squad car on South Schuyler Avenue just south of River Road in Kankakee.
The men ran away on foot from the crash scene but were apprehended by sheriff’s deputies.
Three weapons were recovered by police.
In finding Rivers guilty, the jury further found that he had the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm to another during his theft of the vehicle, the release said.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing Rivers fired the gun in an area near a park and baseball fields.
Bruce found that Rivers’ actions recklessly created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to another person.
Bruce weighed Rivers’ upbringing versus the need to protect the public. Bruce told Rivers, “You only get one life. You don’t want to squander it,” the release said.
The case investigation was conducted by Bourbonnais Police Department; Bradley Police Department; Kankakee Police Department; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office; and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rachel Ritzer and William Lynch represented the government at trial.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
Rivers faces murder charge
Rivers is charged in Kankakee County with the death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, in 2021.
Jones was shot on July 6, 2021, while standing outside his family’s home in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.
At 3:52 p.m. July 6, Jones and a group of teens were standing in front of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. Officials said Rivers approached them from an alley and fired into the group. Jones was struck and killed.
