URBANA — A Kankakee man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for his role in a carjacking in March 2022 in Bourbonnais.

Anycco M. Rivers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Urbana Monday by U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce to 7.25 years for the carjacking and 10 years for discharging a firearm during the incident, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Rivers faced up to 15 years in prison for carjacking. He faced 10-years-to-life imprisonment for discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the release said.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

